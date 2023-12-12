Kitchener Rangers deal overage defenceman Roman Schmidt to Kingston Frontenacs

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Frontenacs have acquired defenceman Roman Schmidt from the Kitchener Rangers in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

In exchange for the overage defenceman, the Rangers will receive Saginaw’s second-round draft pick in 2026 and Windsor’s third-round pick in 2027.

Schmidt, who is six-feet-five-inches tall, was drafted by the Rangers back in 2019 and spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program before joining Kitchener in 2021.

In 147 regular season games with Kitchener he recorded 15 goals and 50 assists.

“Schmidt is a towering, right shot defenceman that brings a lot of experience to our team. He is used to playing in a top four pairing and can play on both sides of special teams.” Frontenacs GM Kory Cooper stated.

“Roman is a player that brings a physical presence to a game, and he has been counted on in the past to play shut down minutes when his team is protecting a lead.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schmidt, whose NHL rights are owned by the Tampa Bay Lightning, began the season with their AHL affiliate in Syracuse but was returned to Kitchener in November.

This move created a logjam for the Rangers, who are only allowed to play a limited number of overage players.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to trade Roman,” Rangers GM Mike McKenzie stated. “He has been an integral part of our team for the last couple of years. Unfortunately, time is running out on keeping our four overage players, and at some point, something had to give, or we could risk losing a quality player for nothing.

“This will give all four over-aged players a chance to play big roles on their respective teams.”

Schmidt, who appeared in 14 games for Kitchener this season while recording four assists, is expected to be at practice for the Frontenacs on Wednesday.

It is unclear whether he will suit up on Thursday night when Kingston, who sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, pays a visit to the Peterborough Petes, who sit one place above them.

The OHL-leading Rangers will not be in action until Friday night as they are set to play host to the Soo Greyhounds for a meeting of the top-two clubs in the league.