Man arrested in Split Lake, Man. after shotgun pointed at people

Send this page to someone via email

A man is behind bars and faces several assault and firearm-related charges after an unusual series of events in Tataskweyak Cree Nation (Split Lake), Man.

Saturday afternoon, Thompson RCMP said they heard about two men fighting on Muskrat Road in the community. One of the suspects was said to be armed with a knife.

First Nation safety officers (FNSO) got there and arrested a 31-year-old man for having a knife. The other suspect was asked to leave.

About 15 minutes later, authorities said the second suspect went to the FNSO office to try to break in and hurt the other suspect. When he couldn’t, officers said he ran away.

Police said they then heard the suspect had armed himself with a shotgun and was walking around pointing the gun at people.

Story continues below advertisement

At 5:30 p.m., Mounties said officers got to Split Lake and arrested a 29-year-old man in a home there.

Thompson Rural RCMP continue to investigate.