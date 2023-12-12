Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in Split Lake, Man. after shotgun pointed at people

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 12:47 pm
Saturday afternoon, Thompson RCMP said they heard about two men fighting on Muskrat Road. View image in full screen
Saturday afternoon, Thompson RCMP said they heard about two men fighting on Muskrat Road. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is behind bars and faces several assault and firearm-related charges after an unusual series of events in Tataskweyak Cree Nation (Split Lake), Man.

Saturday afternoon, Thompson RCMP said they heard about two men fighting on Muskrat Road in the community. One of the suspects was said to be armed with a knife.

First Nation safety officers (FNSO) got there and arrested a 31-year-old man for having a knife. The other suspect was asked to leave.

About 15 minutes later, authorities said the second suspect went to the FNSO office to try to break in and hurt the other suspect. When he couldn’t, officers said he ran away.

Police said they then heard the suspect had armed himself with a shotgun and was walking around pointing the gun at people.

Story continues below advertisement

At 5:30 p.m., Mounties said officers got to Split Lake and arrested a 29-year-old man in a home there.

Trending Now

Thompson Rural RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices