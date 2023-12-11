Residents caught off guard by homeless housing trailers in central Edmonton neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A supportive shelter pilot project to get more people out of encampments is upsetting residents of a north-central Edmonton neighbourhood, who feel the area has become the go-to for housing people who were recently homeless.

Robert Enger lives across the road from the site and is one of several upset residents who feel they have no say.

“They’re ruining my neighbourhood. I’ve been here 17 years and they’re just trying to ruin it,” he said through tears while speaking to Global News on Monday.

"I know they've got to house the homeless — but right here, right in front of us?"

Several oil camp modular trailers have been set up beside the former Sands Hotel, just off Fort Road near Yellowhead Trail, in the Elwood neighbourhood.

View image in full screen Several modular trailers have been set up beside the former Sands Hotel, just off Fort Road near Yellowhead Trail, where NiGiNan Housing Ventures is creating permanent supportive housing. Global News

The lot is owned by NiGiNan Housing Ventures, which describes itself as a non-profit, Indigenous-led charity that is creating supportive and affordable housing. For the past two years, it’s been renovating the former hotel into permanent supportive housing.

“These are people that are on the street, in encampments. So we’re looking for housing solutions to bring people off the street for the wintertime,” said Keri Cardinal Schulte, the CEO of NiGiNan Housing Venture.

Area residents say they are especially upset by the trailers because it’s in addition to a permanent supportive housing program already at the site: a new tower has 54 suites opening in a few weeks.

Next to that are 34 people living in an emergency shelter space inside the old tavern part of the hotel, and the organization said it’s working to get those people into permanent housing.

The trailers would house another 53 people, if approved and open this month. It’s a pilot project funded by the Alberta government but driven by the City of Edmonton, according to the company that owns the site.

“The City of Edmonton then came to us and said, ‘Can you pilot these four homes under your current temporary housing?’ And we said absolutely,” Cardinal Schulte said.

The City of Edmonton confirmed it’s reviewing a development permit application for six temporary trailers at the site on Fort Road, to be in place until the beginning of May 2024.

The goal is to get more people off the streets as the weather gets colder.

“It is winter and we understand that there is a crisis going on,” said Lyla Peter, the director of development approvals and inspections with the City of Edmonton.

“If the site does ultimately gain permission, and I stress, if, there is a huge desire that this would be up and running short order so it can provide the support for the longest period of time.”

The CEO of Niginan Housing disputes claims by the community that they weren’t consulted. Cardinal Schulte said she, along with the organization’s housing manager, met with area residents.

“We spent an hour with them. Explaining our program and what we do,” Cardinal Schulte said.

“We actually understand and appreciate all of their concerns. That’s what we do, though — we provide supportive housing to those that are on the street, those that are in an encampment area.

"So we're trying to find solutions for those encampments. We're not trying to add to the issues that are in the community — we're trying to take away."

Cardinal Schulte added cultural programming is incorporated into all of NiGiNan’s services and they are seeing a lot of success in getting people into more permanent supportive housing environments.

The city said development permit consultations end on Dec. 19 and a decision will likely be made the next day.

“If and when a decision is made, that decision can be appealed to the subdivision and development appeal board,” Peter said.

Enger has a petition going to appeal the project. He and others in the neighbourhood said they still worry about their future.

“I couldn’t sell my house. We couldn’t give it away our houses. My little 800-square-foot house is almost $3,000 in taxes – and they’re going to raise my taxes again – and I’ve got the trailers in front of me.”