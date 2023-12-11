Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton baby who died of meth poisoning a victim in growing epidemic: Inquiry report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2023 4:05 pm
File photo of a pouch containing crystallized methamphetamine and a homemade pipe are shown March 21, 2006. View image in full screen
File photo of a pouch containing crystallized methamphetamine and a homemade pipe are shown March 21, 2006. Matt York, The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fatality inquiry report into the overdose death of a one-month-old baby says the Alberta government must do more to address substance abuse.

The report says Briella Johanne Brooks ingested a deadly quantity of methamphetamine in a central Edmonton home four years ago, on July 24, 2019.

It says the girl’s mother had been feeding her on a living room couch then fell asleep at their home in the Sherbrooke neighbourhood.

When the baby’s father woke the mother up, they found child unconscious.

Toxicology results revealed Briella had meth in her system, but the inquiry could not determined how she ingested it.

The judge’s report says the infant is an innocent victim of the meth epidemic overtaking communities, and the province should invest more in substance abuse programs.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Briella Johanne Brooks, a perfect baby girl with blue eyes and fine dark hair, who was only 33 days old on the day she died, cannot have died without all of us knowing of her loss. We must all stand for her so that the profound tragedy of her death from methamphetamine poisoning is known. We must do more,” the report concluded.

— More to come…

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices