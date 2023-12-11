Edmonton baby who died of meth poisoning a victim in growing epidemic: Inquiry report

Send this page to someone via email

A fatality inquiry report into the overdose death of a one-month-old baby says the Alberta government must do more to address substance abuse.

The report says Briella Johanne Brooks ingested a deadly quantity of methamphetamine in a central Edmonton home four years ago, on July 24, 2019.

It says the girl’s mother had been feeding her on a living room couch then fell asleep at their home in the Sherbrooke neighbourhood.

When the baby’s father woke the mother up, they found child unconscious.

Toxicology results revealed Briella had meth in her system, but the inquiry could not determined how she ingested it.

The judge’s report says the infant is an innocent victim of the meth epidemic overtaking communities, and the province should invest more in substance abuse programs.

“Briella Johanne Brooks, a perfect baby girl with blue eyes and fine dark hair, who was only 33 days old on the day she died, cannot have died without all of us knowing of her loss. We must all stand for her so that the profound tragedy of her death from methamphetamine poisoning is known. We must do more,” the report concluded.

— More to come…