Canada

Saskatoon Saturday night vehicle collision results in 2 people hospitalized

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 3:57 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday night in Saskatoon after a vehicle collision. File / Global News
Saskatoon police say two people were transported to hospital after a Saturday night collision involving several vehicles.

Officers got a call around 10 p.m. of a collision along Idylwyld Drive North between 51st Street and 60th Street East.

Through the investigation, police found that a 19-year-old driver in a pickup truck experienced a medical emergency and hit four other vehicles in the area. No charges are expected to be laid.

The 19-year-old driver and a 49-year-old passenger of another vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

