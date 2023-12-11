Saskatoon Saturday night vehicle collision results in 2 people hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say two people were transported to hospital after a Saturday night collision involving several vehicles.

Officers got a call around 10 p.m. of a collision along Idylwyld Drive North between 51st Street and 60th Street East.

Through the investigation, police found that a 19-year-old driver in a pickup truck experienced a medical emergency and hit four other vehicles in the area. No charges are expected to be laid.

The 19-year-old driver and a 49-year-old passenger of another vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.