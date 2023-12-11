Winnipeg’s city hall hanukkiah moved inside for 24 hours over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg city councillor is voicing her concerns over a decision to temporarily relocate a hanukkiah, also known as a Hanukkah menorah, from outside to inside city hall for a 24-hour period over the weekend.

Fort Rouge-Fort Garry East Coun. Sherri Rollins sent out a statement on Monday expressing her dismay at the temporary removal of the nine-branched candelabrum — a mainstay in Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday also known as the Festival of Lights — from the front of city hall.

“This is wrong for so many reasons,” she said in the statement.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said that “we had word that there were going to be two rallies within a 24-hour timespan of pro-Palestinian rallies. So, just out of an abundance of caution, we moved the (hanukkiah) inside of city hall.”

He said it was put back out on Saturday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was no definitive threat, it was just precautionary.”

Rollins, who says she is Jewish, said the move was ill-timed and offensive.

“You are really sending the wrong message. (The hanukkiah) is supposed to be a light, and in Winnipeg that light should be protected.”

She said the protests thus far have been peaceful, and that she is “a little offended on behalf of those that were protesting peacefully (at the notion) that they would suddenly go and attack a hanukkiah.” She asked what makes this weekend of protests different than any others, adding that “taking away a hanukkiah at this time of year is a problem.”

Gillingham said that “in no way was there any intent to offend anybody, or to not stand with the Jewish community.”

“Over the last several months, since Oct. 7, there have been protests, rallies and counter-protests,” he said. “This was merely an abundance of caution. In no way was there intended to be any offence in bringing it inside for 24 hours.

“We didn’t want any opportunity at all for any conflict that might occur.”

The mayor said conversations were had with the Winnipeg Police Service, but “as far as members of the Jewish community, I don’t know what conversations were had.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve had regular conversations with the Jewish community, but did not have a conversation around this,” he said.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg said it appreciated the measures taken by the city to protect the symbol.

“It was a proactive step to safeguard the menorah from potential damage amid gatherings,” it said. “Whenever groups gather there is a chance of property damage, either by mistake or by malice.”

Our statement regarding the temporary removal of the menorah from City Hall this weekend.#jewishwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/XPRl4ltwxz — Jewish Federation of Winnipeg (@jewishwinnipeg) December 11, 2023

Gillingham said a menorah has remained lit inside city hall, and that Tuesday evening he will be participating in a lighting ceremony in front of his office.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m looking forward to sharing that important evening with Winnipeg’s Jewish community,” he said.