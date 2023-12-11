Menu

Education

Ontario introduces strategy to halve timelines for building schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2023 11:41 am
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce delivers remarks at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Toronto, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Lecce says he is introducing a new process for building schools that will cut timelines in half. View image in full screen
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce delivers remarks at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Toronto, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Lecce says he is introducing a new process for building schools that will cut timelines in half. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s education minister says he is introducing a new process for building schools that will cut timelines in half.

Stephen Lecce says the average time it takes to build a school is between four and seven years, which is too long to meet the needs of Ontario’s quickly growing population.

He says the new strategy includes standardizing designs of new schools, to cut down on planning time, and reducing approval timelines.

Lecce says the province will prioritize projects that are “shovel ready,” and that have realistic costs and timelines.

Ontario has earmarked about $15 billion over 10 years for new school construction.

Lecce says the last time the process was “meaningfully overhauled” was more than a decade ago.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

