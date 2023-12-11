Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 8

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 9:56 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Dec. 11'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Dec. 11
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Dec. 11.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Team Homan at the Grand Slam of Curling in Saskatoon, and financial risks for Canadians nearing retirement.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Dec. 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Team Homan takes to the sheet at the Grand Slam of Curling

The world’s top curlers are on the sheet in Saskatoon starting Dec. 12 when the Grand Slam of Curling’s World Financial Group Masters takes over Merlis Belcher Place.

Among those competing is Rachel Homan, a former Canadian junior champion and three-time Canadian national champion.

Homan discusses the tournament and what is next for Team Homan in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Click to play video: 'Team Homan taking to the sheet at the Grand Slam of Curling'
Team Homan taking to the sheet at the Grand Slam of Curling

Canadians nearing retirement are at financial risk: Deloitte

A new report from Deloitte looks at the challenges many retirees are expected to face in the years ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

The report, “Running out of time: An urgent call to fortify Canada’s private retirement pillars,” finds that 86 per cent of Canadians nearing retirement are at varying degrees of financial risk.

Hwan Kim, a partner with Deloitte, speaks with Chris Carr about the situation, possible solutions, and the ripple effects if the issue is not addressed.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Canadians nearing retirement at financial risk: Deloitte'
Canadians nearing retirement at financial risk: Deloitte

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 11

Windy start to the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Dec. 11, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 11'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 11
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices