Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 8

Team Homan at the Grand Slam of Curling in Saskatoon, and financial risks for Canadians nearing retirement.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Dec. 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Team Homan takes to the sheet at the Grand Slam of Curling

The world’s top curlers are on the sheet in Saskatoon starting Dec. 12 when the Grand Slam of Curling’s World Financial Group Masters takes over Merlis Belcher Place.

Among those competing is Rachel Homan, a former Canadian junior champion and three-time Canadian national champion.

Homan discusses the tournament and what is next for Team Homan in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Canadians nearing retirement are at financial risk: Deloitte

A new report from Deloitte looks at the challenges many retirees are expected to face in the years ahead.

The report, “Running out of time: An urgent call to fortify Canada’s private retirement pillars,” finds that 86 per cent of Canadians nearing retirement are at varying degrees of financial risk.

Hwan Kim, a partner with Deloitte, speaks with Chris Carr about the situation, possible solutions, and the ripple effects if the issue is not addressed.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 11

Windy start to the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Dec. 11, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.