Toronto police investigating shooting that killed 36-year-old man

Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after a man died of gunshot wounds.
Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Oakland Avenue area on Saturday morning.
They say 36-year-old Roberto Lowndes was found unresponsive on the road, with gunshot wounds.
Officers say he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Lowndes was a resident of Kleinburg, Ont., about 40 kilometres north of Toronto.
They are looking for the shooter and asking people with any information about the case to contact police.
