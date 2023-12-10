Menu

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 401 in Scarborough

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 10, 2023 11:26 am
police lights generic file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News
Police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a pedestrian was fatally struck and killed on Highway 401 in Toronto early Sunday morning.

The collision happened around 2:15 a.m. on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401, west of Kennedy Road.

A pedestrian was reported on the highway after a single vehicle collision, according to provincial police.

Police said the pedestrian was then struck and killed.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police said they believe a transport truck struck the pedestrian.

Paramedics told Global News they did not transport anyone to hospital.

The eastbound express lanes were closed as police investigated, but they have since reopened.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them at 416-235-4981.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

