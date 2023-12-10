Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues special weather statements for the Maritimes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2023 8:53 am
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement blanketing the Maritime provinces. A person watches waves crash near the shoreline at Point Pleasant Park during gusting winds and rain in Halifax, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement blanketing the Maritime provinces. A person watches waves crash near the shoreline at Point Pleasant Park during gusting winds and rain in Halifax, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritime provinces.

It says parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and almost all of Prince Edward Island could see heavy winds and rain.

It says southern and northeastern New Brunswick could get up to 50 millimetres of rain along with wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour starting Sunday evening until late Monday.

The weather agency says Nova Scotia could also see wind reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour on Monday, although at this time total rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant.

It says strong wind is expected across Prince Edward Island near noon Monday through the evening.

Environment Canada warns that the provinces will see mild temperatures and rapid snowmelt, contributing to water runoff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

