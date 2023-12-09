Four in custody after stabbing at Don Mills subway sends man to trauma centre

Send this page to someone via email

Police say four people are in custody after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to reports of numerous teens with knives at 3:20 p.m. and located a victim on the scene with a stab wound.

Paramedics said an adult male was then transported to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

While the suspects initially fled the station, officers say they were able to take four people into custody.

Trains would not be stopping at Don Mills subway for some time due to the investigation, police said. Transit users were warned to expect delays in the area.