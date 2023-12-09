Menu

Canada

Two dead in Regina following fire on Rae Street

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 9, 2023 3:05 pm
Two people are dead following a fire on Rae street in Regina early Saturday. View image in full screen
Two people are dead following a fire on Rae street in Regina early Saturday. Global News
Regina Fire and Protective Services responded to a fatal fire at the 800 block Rae Street Saturday.

Fire services say a passerby reported a house on fire at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 9.  Upon arrival, fire crews pulled two occupants from the burning home while another two managed to escape on their own.

“Upon arrival, crews made a fast attack. There was heavy fire involvement on the main floor. Upon initial search, they did find and remove two people from the home and they were unfortunately declared deceased,” said fire marshal Randy Ryba.

One of the neighbouring houses was also damaged as a result of the fire, displacing the four individuals in that home. They were tended to by a Mobile Crisis Unit.

Beyond the two fatalities, there were no serious injuries reported among the other residents of either the burning home or the house next door.

The investigation is ongoing and will be a joint effort by Regina Fire and Protective Services, Regina Police Service and the coroner’s office.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

