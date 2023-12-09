2 people, pet dead following 2-vehicle collision in Warkworth: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people and a pet are dead following a two-vehicle collision in the village of Warkworth, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 1:20 p.m. emergency crews responded to a reported collision involving a pickup truck and a car along Dominion Road in Warkworth in the Municipality of Trent Hills, about 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Police say two residents from Hastings Ont., in the car died — a 76-year-old resident was pronounced dead at the scene and a 70-year-old was transported to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

OPP say a family pet in the car also died of its injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 33-year-old from Carrying Place, Ont., suffered minor injuries.

Dominion Road between Mill Street and Old Hastings Road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.