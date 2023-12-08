Lethbridge taekwondo event raises funds for Toys for Tots campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Every kick and cheer was done with intensity at the fourth annual Kick-A-Thon event in Lethbridge, Alta.

Students completed more than 22,000 kicks while raising close to $17,000.

“It was my first time, and I don’t know how many, but one day I just saw my brother do Taekwondo, then I’m like, I wanted to try it,” student Addilynn Robertson said.

“I am amazed at how many kids are participating,” parent Neena Robertson said. “There’s nothing more exciting than hearing them kick that board and hearing the smacking against the board all night. It actually just brings back memories of childhood.”

The money raised will go towards purchasing gifts for the Lethbridge Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots campaign.

Staff with the Champion Taekwondo Centre say it creates a great bonding experience for both parents and students.

“The parents holding the paddles for them. Even leading up to it, where they were raising money for this event, is again, just something that they get to do that kind of bring the kids and the parents closer together,” adds owner Josh Dumoulin.

So far, the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign has raised $35,000 and a portion of that money will be used to help purchase gifts for the Toys for Tots campaign.

Members of the organization were also there and said this is the largest community-initiated fundraiser the group sees during the Christmas season.

“It’s very important for us to have this and it’s so exciting to see kind of all the kids come together and see how excited they are,” said Lt. Zach Marshall, community ministries officer with the army.

“Not only to give back to the community, but to hone their taekwondo skills as well.”