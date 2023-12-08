Average life expectancy lower in B.C. Interior towns than provincial average

Send this page to someone via email

In B.C., average life expectancy varies based on which city you call home, according to recent statistics.

Across the whole of B.C. the average life expectancy is 82.6 years, according to data collected from B.C. statistics and recently complied by the provincial health officer. Within Interior Health, however, the average 81.4 years, which isn’t too far off the provincial average and a relatively insignificant difference.

Dig a little deeper, however, and the disparity can be much starker.

For example, the average life expectancy in Lillooet is 75.9 years, Merritt is 76.1 years and 100 Mile House is 76.6 years.

On the other end of the spectrum, statistics indicate that average lifespans in B.C.’s Interior cities near the Alberta border are exceeding provincial averages. Windermere B.C. sees an average lifespan of 83.2 years and Fernie has an average lifespan of 82.9 years.

In the Okanagan, Vernon residents have an average lifespan of 80.8 years, while Central Okanagan residents have an average lifespan of 81.0 years and Penticton residents have a life expectancy of 80.5 years. The town with the greatest longevity recorded is Summerland, where the average life span is 82.2 years.

“What is interesting is that if we look at the Interior within our communities … there is a gap of seven years depending on where people live,” Dr. Silvina Mema said. “It’s important to note that reasons for mortality in our region are cancer, cardiovascular disease, and dementia. However, other causes impact the life expectancy and many of these causes or things that make people sick are within the community.”

The elements Mema is looking at include where people live, whether they consume enough fruits and vegetables, smoke or drink and what their physical environment looks like.

“What is their socio-economic level, their education, all of those things are impacting life expectancy … and their health.”

Basically, she said, there are a lot of factors to consider.

“So it does not necessarily mean that somebody living in that particular community is not going to have a healthy, happy life,” she said.

It does, however, give cause to look at things like the environment, and whether the health authority can interact, and intervene, as needed.