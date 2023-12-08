Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Average life expectancy lower in B.C. Interior towns than provincial average

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 5:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Life expectancy in Canada declines for 3rd year'
Life expectancy in Canada declines for 3rd year
For the third year in a row, life expectancy has declined in Canada. This is a trend experts consider to be historical, indicating a worrisome downturn in our overall health. As our David Baxter reports, the Statistics Canada data showed the decline was more prominent among females than men – Nov 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In B.C., average life expectancy varies based on which city you call home, according to recent statistics.

Across the whole of B.C. the average life expectancy is 82.6 years, according to data collected from B.C. statistics and recently complied by the provincial health officer. Within Interior Health, however, the average 81.4 years, which isn’t too far off the provincial average and a relatively insignificant difference.

Dig a little deeper, however, and the disparity can be much starker.

For example, the average life expectancy in Lillooet is 75.9 years, Merritt is 76.1 years and 100 Mile House is 76.6 years.

On the other end of the spectrum, statistics indicate that average lifespans in B.C.’s Interior cities near the Alberta border are exceeding provincial averages. Windermere B.C. sees an average lifespan of 83.2 years and Fernie has an average lifespan of 82.9 years.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Life expectancy in Canada declines for 3rd year'
Life expectancy in Canada declines for 3rd year

In the Okanagan, Vernon residents have an average lifespan of 80.8 years, while Central Okanagan residents have an average lifespan of 81.0 years and Penticton residents have a life expectancy of 80.5 years. The town with the greatest longevity recorded is Summerland, where the average life span is 82.2 years.

“What is interesting is that if we look at the Interior within our communities … there is a gap of seven years depending on where people live,” Dr. Silvina Mema said. “It’s important to note that reasons for mortality in our region are cancer, cardiovascular disease, and dementia. However, other causes impact the life expectancy and many of these causes or things that make people sick are within the community.”

Trending Now

The elements Mema is looking at include where people live, whether they consume enough fruits and vegetables, smoke or drink and what their physical environment looks like.

Story continues below advertisement

“What is their socio-economic level, their education, all of those things are impacting life expectancy … and their health.”

Basically, she said, there are a lot of factors to consider.

“So it does not necessarily mean that somebody living in that particular community is not going to have a healthy, happy life,” she said.

It does, however, give cause to look at things like the environment, and whether the health authority can interact, and intervene, as needed.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices