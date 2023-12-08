Tips to help reduce heating costs this winter

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures hovering around freezing, and colder days ahead as Christmas nears, heating costs are rising.

To avoid shock when that energy bill rolls in, home-heating tips can help reduce how much homeowners or renters spend on staying warm during winter.

FortisBC says space heating typically accounts for more than 60 per cent of a home’s total energy use, with December and January being the most expensive months.

And BC Hydro says winter heating costs can rise as much as 140 per cent when compared to the rest of the year.

Along with reducing heat loss by using caulking and weatherstripping on windows to seal gaps and cracks, another tip is to see if your utility company has an online tool that can track energy use.

Tracking energy use can help determine patterns, and where heating costs can be reduced.

Another tip is to turn down thermostats in unoccupied rooms and heat only occupied rooms.

Using a programmable thermostat is yet another tip. Fortis suggests setting the thermostat to 20 C during the day and 17 C when out or asleep.

“One of the most effective things you can do is learn to control your thermostat effectively,” said BC Hydro.

Wearing slippers can also help, as having warm feet could lead to the thermostat being turned down a degree or two, thus saving on heating costs.

If you have older windows, DIY shrink-film insulator kits can help prevent drafts and condensation.

More costly tips include having your appliances serviced regularly and upgrading older appliances to modern, higher-efficiency versions.

Energy savings programs are also available, along with financial help if it’s needed.

“Get help if you need it,” said Fortis spokesperson Nicole Brown. “We encourage customers to get in touch if they need help.”