Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. South Coast snowfall a possibility for Saturday

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 2:40 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 7'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 7
Snow could hit B.C.'s South Coast this weekend. Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the details in your Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Heads up to all the Christmas shoppers and drivers out there: snow, or wet snow, is possible Saturday afternoon in parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Saturday morning, a frontal system will bring rain to the South Coast. Temperatures at this time will be close to 4 C.

Sometime between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., a brief cooling over some lower-elevation regions is possible. Rain could transition to snow or wet snow for a few hours in some areas.

Global BC’s Sky Tracker for Saturday. View image in full screen
Global BC’s Sky Tracker for Saturday. Global News

Precipitation will be heavy during this time, so travellers need to be aware that the rapid accumulation of snow or wet snow is possible. The roads could become a snowy and/or slushy slippery mess very quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

As always with B.C. South Coast snowfall, the amount of snow will be highly variable from region to region. Some areas may receive just rain if temperatures remain just above freezing.

However, some areas below 200 metres across the Lower Mainland could see anywhere from no accumulations to six centimetres of snow in just a few hours. Higher elevations of the Lower Mainland could receive up to 10 centimetres.

Trending Now
Global BC’s Sky Tracker for Saturday’s snow in the Lower Mainland. View image in full screen
Global BC’s Sky Tracker for Saturday’s snow in the Lower Mainland. Global News

Five to 15 centimetres is possible along Highway 4, near Port Alberni, while zero to five centimetres is possible from Courtenay down to Nanaimo through the Cowichan Valley and over the Malahat.

This forecast has the potential of changing as we get closer to the event so make sure to tune back in before heading out on the roads.

The snow will melt away with rainfall in the evening once temperatures warm. Sunday will be mild with periods of rain.

Advertisement
More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices