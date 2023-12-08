Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2023 11:40 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO — Strength in the base metal and energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.32 points at 20,296.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.69 points at 36,112.69. The S&P 500 index was up 1.04 points at 4,586.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.82 points at 14,347.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.56 cents US compared with 73.55 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$1.87 at US$71.21 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$22.90 at US$2,023.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$3.86 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

