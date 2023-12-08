Snowfall warning issued for Calgary, drivers reminded to be cautious

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the City of Calgary and surrounding Rocky View County.

The advisory said between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected throughout the day, beginning with heavy snow in the morning and tapering off in the evening.

Drivers are reminded to adapt their driving to the road conditions. Visibility may be limited at times as well.

With more snow in the forecast, Rocky View County Fire Services has lifted a fire advisory for west Rocky View County. The fire services said all fire advisories and bans in the area would be dropped. Permit burning has resumed.

For information on fire bans and advisories in other areas of the province, visit AlbertaFireBans.ca.