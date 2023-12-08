Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

80 vehicles recovered in York Region auto theft enforcement initiative

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 11:28 am
Image capture from York Regional Police Operation Auto Guard ride along video. View image in full screen
Image capture from York Regional Police Operation Auto Guard ride along video. York Regional Police / YouTube
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say an enforcement initiative has resulted in several people being charged and dozens of recovered vehicles.

Police said the seven-week initiative launched in September called Operation Auto Guard resulted in 56 people being charged with 284 offences and 80 vehicles were recovered worth more than $5 million.

Officers also seized theft devices used by suspects, police said.

The operation was also a targeted campaign focused on data and intelligence as crime analysts created “heat maps” identifying neighbourhoods that were prone to vehicle thefts in Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan, police said.

“We were able to identify residences in these red zones with high-risk vehicles registered to their owners,” police said. “This allowed us to approach homeowners directly, letting them know they are at risk of having their vehicles stolen, offering them safety tips and giving them the opportunity to take an active role in crime prevention.”

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said they gave residents information cards on tips to avoid auto theft, as well as 24,000 “Faraday bags” which are used to “block signal-duplicating devices that replicate key fobs.”

Trending Now

Police said auto theft has increased in York Region by more than 200 per cent over the last five years.

In year to year comparison, police said 4,294 vehicles have been stolen as of Dec. 4 this year compared to 3,187 in 2022.

“Thieves operate across the region, the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario and Canada, in organized crime groups, stealing the vehicles then shipping them overseas,” police allege.

Investigators said the cost of the auto thefts is estimated to be more than $1 billion across Canada.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices