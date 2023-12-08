ANALYSIS: Plan comes together in Jets’ mile-high win against Colorado

There was a TV show in the 1980s called The A-Team. George Peppard starred as Hannibal Smith, and it was a corny show about a troop of mercenaries righting a wrong. In the final scene of the 60 minutes, Peppard’s character would always end the show with the same line: “I love it when a plan comes together.”

I would think after Thursday night’s 4-2 win in Denver, Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness could channel his best George Peppard. This was a vital game for the Jets to perform in — and perform they did.

Connor Hellebuyck was very good in the win. He had 32 saves against the Avalanche and never looked out of control. Captain Adam Lowry set the tone with a goal in the dying seconds of period one, and then piloted the Jets through a key penalty kill early in the third. Kyle Connor, the NHL’s quietest superstar, notched two more goals and now has 17 in 25 games.

Maybe the most impressive aspect of the game for me was the balanced ice time — no player was marooned on the bench. Every forward played at least 10 minutes. A balanced attack from a deep team. And on the blue line, the group of six were magnificent at keeping Colorado’s stars to the outside.

This was a complete game against elite competition. And that is something many people have been asking this team to do: beat the big teams, particularly the ones in their own division. After two disappointing losses to Dallas, this mile-high victory came at exactly the right time. And now it properly sets up a rematch against the Avs in eight days at home in Winnipeg.

Before that, it’s a trip for three in California that will not be easy. Because, while we can all see that the plan is coming together, the relentless nature of the NHL schedule ensures that no coach really has time to gloat.