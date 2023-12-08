Guelph ranked among 20 most generous communities in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re a Guelph resident, you’ll be proud to learn you live in one of Canada’s most generous communities according to GoFundMe.

The free social fundraising website has named Guelph as one of the country’s most generous communities this year.

The platform’s annual Year in Giving report was released on Tuesday and listed the 20 most generous communities, with the Royal City coming in 14th place.

Senior corporate affairs manager Ved Khan said a mix of local campaigns stuck out to him.

“There’s the campaign by the Guelph Country Club for their employee, Francis, who was injured following a fall from his bike,” Khan said.

He said the community raised over $18,000 for Francis through donations from friends and the local community.

Another campaign saw people help a man after he lost his house to a fire in the east end of the city. Khan said the community raised more than $20,000 for him.

The website selected the communities by measuring the number of donations per capita made through the website.

In Guelph, that is a per capita donation rate of 6.41 per cent. That represents a 7.3 per cent increase over the same time in 2022, when it brought in almost 1.86 million donations across the country.

Kitchener was ranked in 12th place and six of the top 10 came from British Columbia. GoFundMe listed Victoria as the country’s most generous community.

In a news release, the platform said it recorded two million donations in 2023 and 9,000 of those donations came from Guelph.

GoFundMe launched in 2010 and has become the world’s largest free social fundraising platform.

Amid a high cost of living, driven by record-high inflation, the website said people are turning to each other in times of need.

When comparing the impact of Guelph’s donations with larger cities, Khan said the Royal City sets a great example for other small communities.

“I think it speaks to Canadians across the board. No matter what your population size, even if you’re giving just a small amount it can make such a difference to someone and someone who’s in need,” he said.

He added that the highest amount people frequently donated was $50.

GoFundMe said Guelph has truly exemplified the website’s core values of giving back and spreading goodwill this year.

Khan said the list highlights communities’ generosity.

“Given the situation that people are facing, Canadians are still helping one another no matter what the cause is. It’s phenomenal,” he said.