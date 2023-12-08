Menu

Video link
Headline link
Investigations

Woman critically injured in Abbotsford crash

By Alex Fuster Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 2:53 am
The scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Abbotsford on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Abbotsford on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Global News
Abbotsford Police say a 38-year-old pedestrian was critically struck Thursday afternoon by a vehicle near Mill Lake Park.

Police say the collision happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ware Street and Farrant Crescent.

At the scene, first responders provided first aid to the woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say she was transported to hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Abbotsford Police investigate the crash. View image in full screen
Abbotsford Police investigate the crash. Global News
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police are ruling out impairment as a factor that led to the incident.

Investigators ask anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

