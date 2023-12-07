Menu

Single-vehicle crash leaves driver dead in Nanaimo

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 10:41 pm
One person is dead after a vehicle went over an embankment in Nanaimo on Thursday. View image in full screen
One person is dead after a vehicle went over an embankment in Nanaimo on Thursday. Global News
A single-vehicle crash left one person dead in Nanaimo on Thursday.

RCMP said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Cinnabar Drive.

Mounties say the the driver went over an embankment, and was declared dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the collision.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

