Single-vehicle crash leaves driver dead in Nanaimo

A single-vehicle crash left one person dead in Nanaimo on Thursday.

RCMP said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Cinnabar Drive.

Mounties say the the driver went over an embankment, and was declared dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the collision.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.