Maternity clinic opens in the greater Kelowna area

A new facility to help expectant mothers has opened in Kelowna, B.C., with the capacity to help with 30 deliveries a month.

“Our priority is to ensure people have access to the primary care services they need, including expectant families,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement announcing the new facility.

“This new clinic builds on the existing primary care network in the Central Okanagan and will ensure expectant families are connected to the team-based care they need.”

The clinic is a partnership between Interior Health, the Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice and family physicians, with funding from the Ministry of Health.

The new service is a collaborative approach that involves family physicians with specialty training in maternity care, midwives, nursing professionals, social workers, and other allied health experts.

With a focus on comprehensive prenatal care, covering outpatient clinic and in-hospital coverage for acute obstetrical care and deliveries, clinic services are available to expectant families regardless of if they have a regular primary care provider and full prenatal care from early pregnancy to postpartum (eight weeks after), will be provided.

Several locum family physicians will contribute to the clinic’s services and a perinatal-focused social worker is also part of the new team. Midwifery providers are expected to join the clinic shortly, further enhancing options for expectant parents in the region.

“With the opening of the Central Okanagan Maternity Clinic, we can now ensure that pregnant people in our community can receive expert, compassionate prenatal care and support,” Dr. Julie Parker, lead physician, Central Okanagan Maternity Clinic, said.

“The opening of this clinic underlines the commitment of all the maternity providers in this community to delivering exceptional care for expectant families during this special chapter in their lives.”

The clinic accepts all perinatal referrals, including self-referrals, at any stage of pregnancy. Expectant families will be attached to the clinic throughout their pregnancies until eight weeks post-delivery.

Patients attached to the clinic can access care Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Providers will be available 24 hours, seven days a week for deliveries and emergencies.

The clinic is located in the Dr. Walter Anderson Building at 2251 Pandosy St. in Kelowna.