Peterborough woman’s decades-old collection of Nativity scenes in the hundreds

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough, Ont. resident, Anne Taylor has been collecting Nativity scenes for 30 years.

“It started with books and then progressed into the actual sets,” said Taylor. “How many? I don’t know, I would estimate probably about 500.”

Some are large, displayed across shelves and tables. Another is small enough to fit on a necklace, and one is carved inside a walnut.

“Some are whimsical, some are more traditional, and some are very simple. I have one that is just a few peanuts, another that is made of blocks of wood, and yet you know what it’s depicting,” said Taylor.

She also noted some that are more tongue-and-cheek like a set of tea bags from Germany, a Canadian themed set with Mounties and a moose, and a Charlie Brown character take on the classic tale.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I was about three or four my church in England would choose a baby to put in the manger on Christmas eve and I remember doing that, and I think that is when the fascination started,” said Taylor. “I love the thousands of ways you can tell the same story.”

Friend Nancy Sparling said visiting Taylor this time of year is like a treasure hunt.

“I’ve been over to see Anne’s display many times, but each time I come I see something different,” she said. “I like this one down here, it is from Haiti, and it is made from steel drums. But this is the first time I have noticed it.”

Taylor said it takes about a month to create the display and she usually starts the placement process in October. By December, each shelf, table, wall and window sill is adorned with a Nativity set.

“I do enjoy it, or I wouldn’t put so much work into it, and I like to share it with others as well, or what’s the point in having it?”

She said though she loves them all, one does stand out as a favourite, a piece that features a pregnant Mary, which Taylor said you don’t see very often.

“It is never ending, that’s why I can’t stop,” she said. “I am going to have to because I am running out of room, but there is always another one to be found.

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor said she used to display her collection in area churches, but now it is more for friends and family. However, she said, if you would like to see it and are in the Peterborough area you can contact her by e mail at aetaylor321@gmail.com.