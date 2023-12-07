Additional arrests made following investigation into stabbing death: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in custody in connection with the recent stabbing death of a Winnipeg man.

Winnipeg police say 36-year-old Lloyd Larson was stabbed on Main Street, between Logan and Henry Avenues, on Nov. 30. The location of the incident, they said, was in the 600 block of Main Street, at approximately 1 p.m.

Jacoby Dunsford, 20, Dylan Bunn, 24, and Matthew Frederick Stevens, 26, were arrested between Dec. 2 and 7. All three are charged with manslaughter.

Officials said the suspects knew the victim.

A 45-year-old female was also arrested but released on an appearance notice. She faces a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact.