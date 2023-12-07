Menu

Headline link
Crime

Additional arrests made following investigation into stabbing death: Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 5:13 pm
Police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Shane Gibson/Global News
Three people are in custody in connection with the recent stabbing death of a Winnipeg man.

Winnipeg police say 36-year-old Lloyd Larson was stabbed on Main Street, between Logan and Henry Avenues, on Nov. 30. The location of the incident, they said, was in the 600 block of Main Street, at approximately 1 p.m.

Jacoby Dunsford, 20, Dylan Bunn, 24, and Matthew Frederick Stevens, 26, were arrested between Dec. 2 and 7. All three are charged with manslaughter.

Officials said the suspects knew the victim.

A 45-year-old female was also arrested but released on an appearance notice. She faces a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

One person in critical condition after Main Street stabbing
