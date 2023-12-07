Driver’s inexperience a suspected factor in Calgary crash that severely injured toddler: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police continue to investigate a collision between a bus and a car that left a woman and child with injuries.

Police said the placement of a car and the driver having a learner’s licence were believed to be factors in the collision, and are seeking video footage of the collision.

At around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police received reports of a collision in the area of 36th Street and Whitehorn Drive Northeast.

Prior to the collision, police believe a 2002 Nissan Altima sedan that was being driven by a man in his 20s was stopped along the south curb of Whitehorn Drive N.E. facing eastbound, just ahead of the bus stop, to let a passenger out.

At the same time, a Calgary Transit bus, being driven by a man in his 60s, was turning eastbound onto Whitehorn Drive from 36th Street N.E.

Story continues below advertisement

2:18 Toddler sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after collision in northeast Calgary

As the bus passed the car and began to pull into the bus stop, the car began to pull away from the curb, when the bus and the sedan collided, sending the Nissan onto the curb and through the bus stop, striking a bench, police said.

“The Nissan continued onto the sidewalk and struck a 68-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl in a stroller,” police said in a press release. “The stroller and the child went under the Nissan before it came to a controlled stop on the front lawn of a nearby residence.”

Good Samaritans on the bus and other pedestrians lifted the car off the stroller to remove the child, who was then rushed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. Police said the child is now in stable condition in hospital.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the car was not injured and stayed at the scene and the bus driver was treated for minor injuries on scene. No bus passengers were injured.

The Calgary Police Service are looking for anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to call 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.