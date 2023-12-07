Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Central Okanagan real estate ‘seasonal slowdown’ underway

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Penticton’s largest real estate transaction completed'
Penticton’s largest real estate transaction completed
WATCH: It’s another step forward for one of the largest proposed housing developments ever in Penticton's History. As our Taya Fast reports, the multi-million-dollar transaction has now been completed a year and a half later.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residential real estate market sales activity hit what industry officials call a “seasonal slowdown,” though statistics indicate that it’s notably slower than even the same period a year earlier.

Data released Wednesday by the Association of Interior Realtors indicates a total of 813 residential unit sales recorded in the region last month, which is a 5.9-per cent  decrease in sales compared to November 2022. The average number of days to sell a home, always a good barometer to watch, decreased to 69 days compared to the previous month’s 73 days.

“Seasonally, it is not unusual for market activity to soften as we head into the December holidays,” said  Association of Interior Realtors president Chelsea Mann.

Mann said that buyers and sellers “are still feeling frustrated and constrained by high mortgage rates.”

Click to play video: 'Could Okanagan’s real estate market be flooded with new listings in wake of new short term rental rules?'
Could Okanagan’s real estate market be flooded with new listings in wake of new short term rental rules?

“The cost of borrowing is creating a disconnect between what is currently achievable for buyers in terms of what they can afford given the interest rate pinch versus what may be their desired expectations, which makes it challenging for some given the lack of affordable supply in many regions,” she said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The number of listings across the region rose, with less demand across the region, with listings, up seven per cent year over year.

The total number of active listings across the Okanagan, however, saw a significant increase, rising 19.9 per cent compared to November of last year.

The highest percentage increase in active listings is in the South Okanagan with a total increase of 38.8 per cent compared to last year.

As for prices, the benchmark cost of a single-family home in the South Okanagan, North Okanagan and Shuswap-Revelstoke regions all saw increases in year-over-year comparisons.

But the Central Okanagan region saw a marginal price decrease of 1.6 per cent in single-family homes, with the benchmark price coming in at $991,700.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices