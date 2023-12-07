Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

After fresh snowfall, Big White Ski Resort to open Friday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 2:21 pm
Two of the 16 lifts at Big White Ski Resort. View image in full screen
Two of the 16 lifts at Big White Ski Resort. Big White Ski Resort
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One day after announcing it was delaying its season-opening start, Big White Ski Resort declared it would open on Friday, Dec. 8.

“Mother Nature has graced us with over 20 cm of fresh Okanagan powder in the past 24 hours,” the resort said Thursday on Facebook, “and now we’re ready to safely open a selection of our green and blue runs.”

The resort was slated to open Thursday, but announced Wednesday morning that overnight rain ruined that plan.

Click to play video: 'Construction at Big White reaching pre-pandemic levels'
Construction at Big White reaching pre-pandemic levels

It was the fourth time this fall that the resort scrubbed its opening-day plans. Big White was originally slated to open its 60th season on Nov. 23, but couldn’t due to lack of snow.

Story continues below advertisement

“Be ready at 8:45 a.m., as the Ridge Rocket, Plaza Chair, and Lara’s Gondola will be operating to kickstart our 60th anniversary celebrations,” said the resort.

Big White is asking skiers who venture out on Friday to stick to open runs only, noting “it’s early season, and conditions are evolving, so ski and ride with utmost caution.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Elevate Your Slopestyle: Beginner Guide to ‘Chalet Chic’ fashion'
Elevate Your Slopestyle: Beginner Guide to ‘Chalet Chic’ fashion

Having opened later than expected, the resort noted that it will stay open a week longer than normal, with a closing date of Sunday, April 14.

Lift tickets will also be 50 per cent off until further notice.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices