After fresh snowfall, Big White Ski Resort to open Friday

One day after announcing it was delaying its season-opening start, Big White Ski Resort declared it would open on Friday, Dec. 8.

“Mother Nature has graced us with over 20 cm of fresh Okanagan powder in the past 24 hours,” the resort said Thursday on Facebook, “and now we’re ready to safely open a selection of our green and blue runs.”

The resort was slated to open Thursday, but announced Wednesday morning that overnight rain ruined that plan.

It was the fourth time this fall that the resort scrubbed its opening-day plans. Big White was originally slated to open its 60th season on Nov. 23, but couldn’t due to lack of snow.

“Be ready at 8:45 a.m., as the Ridge Rocket, Plaza Chair, and Lara’s Gondola will be operating to kickstart our 60th anniversary celebrations,” said the resort.

Big White is asking skiers who venture out on Friday to stick to open runs only, noting “it’s early season, and conditions are evolving, so ski and ride with utmost caution.”

Having opened later than expected, the resort noted that it will stay open a week longer than normal, with a closing date of Sunday, April 14.

Lift tickets will also be 50 per cent off until further notice.