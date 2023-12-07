Manitoba warns of high winds and potential ice buildup on major lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The province is warning property owners of the potential for ice buildup in the coming days on both Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.

Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre said winds as high as 75 kilometres per hour are expected to develop Friday through Saturday afternoon — which may lead to ice piling up along Lake Manitoba’s south basin, as well as on Lake Winnipeg shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach.

If you’re concerned your property could be affected, a wind effect forecast map can be found on the website for Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure.