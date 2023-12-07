Menu

Canada

Eviction notice for hundreds at Mosquito Creek Marina in North Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 1:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Dozens of North Vancouver marina residents to be evicted'
Dozens of North Vancouver marina residents to be evicted
Heartbreak for dozens of North Vancouver residents. They live at Mosquito Creek Marina, and they've suddenly found out they're being evicted. As Troy Charles reports, some have poured their life savings into their unique homes, and they say they were blindsided.
Hundreds of residents who live at a marina in North Vancouver said they have been blindsided by eviction notices.

Residents at Mosquito Creek Marina said they received eviction emails Tuesday afternoon from Nch’ḵay̓ Development Corporation, a branch of the Squamish Nation, which owns the marina.

Global News has obtained a copy of the reported email.

“Following an extensive maintenance assessment of structural integrity and safety, we have determined the following docks at Mosquito Creek Marina have reached their end of serviceable life,” the email said.

“We regret to inform you that while we implement actions to mitigate any imminent safety hazards, we will also need to permanently close the marina docks…. All tenants of the affected Mosquito Creek Marina docks must vacate their slips or moorage by May 31, 2024.”

The email also states residents in float homes will not be affected but boat sheds and boats will have to go.

An online tenant meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening.

A few residents spoke with Global News on Wednesday, including a couple who said they spent their life savings on their home.

“It is a decision that is affecting so many families, children, retired people.… It is not right,” Jeff Bartlett said.

Trending Now

“We spent all of our live savings to be here and in one email we are told, ‘You’ve lost everything.’”

Bartlett’s partner said the marina has built a special community, with many kids growing up together in the area.

“I didn’t even believe it. It still doesn’t make sense to me,” Sasha Selby said.

“We started here with a very small boat and (our) little children. It is soul-crushing.”

Global News has reached out to the Nch’ḵay̓ Development Corporation for comment.

