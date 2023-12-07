Menu

Traffic

Vancouver Island’s Highway 4 temporarily closed for debris removal 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island’s Highway 4 temporarily closed for debris removal '
Vancouver Island’s Highway 4 temporarily closed for debris removal 
The closure is due to contracted government work in removing large amounts of debris that has fallen beside the highway into its catchment system.
The major artery route Highway 4 on Vancouver Island will be closed for part of Thursday.

The closure is due to contracted government work in removing large amounts of debris that has fallen beside the highway into its catchment system.

Highway 4, near Cameron Lake Bluffs, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Push to compensate B.C. communities affected by Highway 4 closures'
Push to compensate B.C. communities affected by Highway 4 closures

A minor rockslide happened on Tuesday, but government officials said all debris was intercepted by the rock-fall mitigation barrier and fencing.

“The ministry’s geotechnical engineers evaluated the site and determined travel remained safe,” B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff said in a release.

“The ministry’s contractor requires this planned, full closure of the highway to perform the cleanup, which will involve equipment using the travelling lanes of Highway 4 while rock is removed from behind the barricades.”

The highway will reopen to traffic once the work is complete. No further closures are planned.

Click to play video: 'Impact of Hwy 4 Closures'
Impact of Hwy 4 Closures
