Vancouver Island’s Highway 4 temporarily closed for debris removal 

Send this page to someone via email

The major artery route Highway 4 on Vancouver Island will be closed for part of Thursday.

The closure is due to contracted government work in removing large amounts of debris that has fallen beside the highway into its catchment system.

Highway 4, near Cameron Lake Bluffs, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2:15 Push to compensate B.C. communities affected by Highway 4 closures

A minor rockslide happened on Tuesday, but government officials said all debris was intercepted by the rock-fall mitigation barrier and fencing.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ministry’s geotechnical engineers evaluated the site and determined travel remained safe,” B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff said in a release.

“The ministry’s contractor requires this planned, full closure of the highway to perform the cleanup, which will involve equipment using the travelling lanes of Highway 4 while rock is removed from behind the barricades.”

The highway will reopen to traffic once the work is complete. No further closures are planned.