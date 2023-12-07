Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops bust suspect in Point Douglas with sawed-off, modified air rifle

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 9:41 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A Winnipeg man is in custody facing weapons charges after police made an arrest Wednesday morning in the Point Douglas area.

Just before 7 a.m., a report came in about an armed man, and officers found a suspect matching his description on Rover Avenue.

Police said while officers were speaking with the man, a concealed firearm fell to the ground.

Click to play video: 'New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba'
New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba

The man was arrested and the firearm was determined to be a sawed-off CO2-powered air rifle, which had been modified to use .22-calibre ammunition.

The 30-year-old suspect has been charged with weapon possession, carrying a concealed weapon, having a prohibited device or ammunition, and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Winnipeg’s firearms investigative analysis section continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
