Winnipeg cops bust suspect in Point Douglas with sawed-off, modified air rifle

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing weapons charges after police made an arrest Wednesday morning in the Point Douglas area.
Just before 7 a.m., a report came in about an armed man, and officers found a suspect matching his description on Rover Avenue.
Police said while officers were speaking with the man, a concealed firearm fell to the ground.
The man was arrested and the firearm was determined to be a sawed-off CO2-powered air rifle, which had been modified to use .22-calibre ammunition.
The 30-year-old suspect has been charged with weapon possession, carrying a concealed weapon, having a prohibited device or ammunition, and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.
Winnipeg’s firearms investigative analysis section continues to investigate.
