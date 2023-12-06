Sugar shortage impacting Lethbridge bakeries

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a shortage with a not-so-sweet message.

A lack of sugar has impacted many bakeries across Western Canada, including in Lethbridge.

“It has been a little stressful to be a bakery at this point in time, just because it’s a product that we rely on.”

Bootsma Bakery general manager Jamie Bootsma says the company’s supplier was able to provide them with a large bag of brown sugar Wednesday morning, but it will only last about a week and used to create many of their Christmas goodies.

“We don’t have as much sugar as we’d like to have in the bakery at this time. But we just trust our supplier has our back and is able to provide for us.”

On Sept. 28, the Rogers Sugar Refinery in Vancouver had 138 workers walk off the job, striking for what they’re calling better work hours at the facility.

At present, granulated sugar is being produced by management.

“And it’s only been the availability of what we call the soft sugars, brown sugar, demerara, yellow sugar and liquid sugar,” says Martin Barnett, executive director of the Baking Association of Canada.

Barnett says almost three months in, he is hopeful to see the strike resolved soon.

“We’re encouraged that the parties are seeking mediation and hopefully in the next few weeks it’ll be resolved.”

According to recent numbers from Rogers Sugar the company generated $110.9 million in earnings in 2023, which was up 8.5 per cent from the same period in 2022.

