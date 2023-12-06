MMF signage removed from Ottawa airport an ‘absolute insult’ says president

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is claiming foul play after signage it paid for in the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport was taken down.

In a statement to Global News, the Ottawa International Airport Authority said, “Under a contract with Astral, the Ottawa International Airport exhibited the creative content of the Manitoba Métis Federation for approximately 13 months without any issues.

“Recently, Chief Dylan Whiteduck of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg community (in Quebec) communicated with the Airport Authority, expressing profound concerns about the advertising, deeming it both political and offensive.”

The airport said these concerns meant the signage was in violation of its advertising standards, which prohibit political and offensive content.

President of the MMF David Chartrand said he is outraged that the signage, which sported the MMF logo, website address and phrase, “National Government of the Red River Metis’ in English and French – was removed.

“It is absolutely an insult that is unexplainable to me. I don’t know how you can come back and tell me, as the president of my people, that your sign was offensive. I don’t know what was offensive,” he said, adding the MMF “just signed a self-government agreement in 2021 with Canada, recognizing the national government. “So, I’m not just nobody. I’m a government.”

Chartrand said the move is like a slap to the face. “You just slapped all my elders. You slap my people. You slap me as the president and leader of this government.”

He said the signage is supposed to represent pride in being Métis — something that hasn’t always existed because of systemic racism.

“I understand what they did to us back in 1800s,” he said. “What they did to our veterans, all the shame and attacks about our culture and identity. But to do this in 2023, when we just passed the United Nations Declaration (on the Rights of Indigenous People)?”

He said, “What is so offensive about calling ourselves who we are? I’m telling the people of who I am and who my people are: the National Government of the Red River Métis. That’s what we are. We have fought hard in this country to find our place in confederation.”

Chartrand said it could have been anyone that made the complaint, and he would still feel the same way. “At the end of the day, you insulted a government, and you insulted a people — a historic people — that helped build this country.”

Next steps are being taken by the MMF, the president said, including legal action. “Somebody’s going to go to court,” he said, and “(they’re) going to explain themselves.”

In particular, he is looking to Astral Media for an explanation of why they did not defend the MMF’s contract with the corporation even though it had been paid in full.

When Global News asked for comment from Astral, it said to ask the Ottawa International Airport Authority.

Chartrand said he is concerned what the removed signage could mean for the character of his government.

“People ask, ‘Why is the sign down? Something must be wrong. Maybe they can’t pay their bill, maybe they don’t have money. All these negative potentials could come out of this.”

The president said he wants an apology, and for the signs to be put back up again immediately and to be left untouched. He added he wants an explanation about why the signage is offensive.

Global News reached out to Whiteduck for more detail about his complaints, but he has not responded.