Nova Scotia universities mark 34th anniversary of École Polytechnique shooting

Commemorative ceremonies are being held across Canada to mark the 34th anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre.

On Dec. 6, 1989, a gunman motivated by a hatred for women killed 14 female students at the Montreal engineering school.

White roses were laid at a commemorative plaque on that campus on Wednesday, while in Halifax, the names of those who lost their lives rang out at universities.

A sombre ceremony at Saint Mary’s University paid tribute to the victims.

“It’s important to acknowledge this day because many people think that gender-based violence and violence against women specifically is a thing of the past, but there have been several high-profile incidences of violence here in our province,” says SMU sexual violence adviser Dee Dooley.

The Montreal Women’s Memorial Scholarship was awarded to a mechanical engineering student in honour of the lives lost.

“Today is really important to me. I’m really proud of myself,” says second-year student Natalie Hill. “My parents are proud of me. It’s a big step in my career. It’s something I think my younger self would be really proud of winning.”

Hill says she had strong female role models growing up. She hopes to be one too.

“The important thing is that you’re doing what makes you happy, and if that is something like engineering — something like STEM — then you should definitely go for it, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t,” Hill says.

Another vigil was held at Mount Saint Vincent University.

MSVU Vice-President Atlantic Dr. Lori Francis says it’s important to note that Dec. 6th also recognizes the National Day of Remembrance and Action Against Gender-Based Violence.

“It’s really about bringing the community together to remember, but also for us to think about the actions that we can take to address the individual barriers, the systemic barriers, and the risk factors for women,” says Francis.

She says women still face barriers in STEM fields.

“From 1901 till now, 2023, 26 Nobel prizes have gone to women, and 620 have gone to men,” Francis says.