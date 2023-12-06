Public’s help sought as police investigate fatal highway crash in Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for motorists who witnessed a fatal highway crash in B.C.’s Shuswap region last week.

The collision happened along Highway 97A near Mara Lake, on the afternoon of Dec. 3, and involved a northbound logging truck crashing into an oncoming Dodge minivan.

“Tragically, the driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said B.C. Highway Patrol. “No details regarding the occupants of the vehicles are being released at this time.”

Police say their initial investigation determined that the logging truck crossed the centre line before colliding with oncoming traffic.

“Road conditions were reportedly very poor. However, all avenues of investigation are being considered at this early stage,” said police. “The driver of the logging truck was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Along with B.C. Highway Patrol, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement is also investigating.

If you witnessed the collision, or have dashcam video footage, you’re asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol at 250-344-2221 and quote file number 2023-4865.