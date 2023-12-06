Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Public’s help sought as police investigate fatal highway crash in Shuswap

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 5:02 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for motorists who witnessed a fatal highway crash in B.C.’s Shuswap region last week.

The collision happened along Highway 97A near Mara Lake, on the afternoon of Dec. 3, and involved a northbound logging truck crashing into an oncoming Dodge minivan.

“Tragically, the driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said B.C. Highway Patrol. “No details regarding the occupants of the vehicles are being released at this time.”

Click to play video: 'Kicking Horse Canyon Project: All lanes now open for travel'
Kicking Horse Canyon Project: All lanes now open for travel
Trending Now

Police say their initial investigation determined that the logging truck crossed the centre line before colliding with oncoming traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Road conditions were reportedly very poor. However, all avenues of investigation are being considered at this early stage,” said police. “The driver of the logging truck was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Along with B.C. Highway Patrol, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement is also investigating.

If you witnessed the collision, or have dashcam video footage, you’re asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol at 250-344-2221 and quote file number 2023-4865.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices