$367K needed in 26 days to keep vet clinic plans on track: Humane Society London & Middlesex

Humane Society London and Middlesex says it has until the end of the month to secure another $367,000 in funding if it hopes to have a veterinary clinic operational when its new location opens next November.

The new Old Oak Animal Campus, under construction at 1414 Dundas St., is over 86 per cent funded but the humane society says that’s not enough to secure that the “heart of the facility” — an onsite veterinary clinic — will be ready in time.

“What people often don’t realize is that our animals wait three to six times longer to be cleared for adoption compared to animals at other humane societies. The primary reason for this delay is our lack of an onsite veterinary clinic,” executive director Steve Ryall said in a statement.

“Each day our animals are being transported to veterinary clinics in London and as far as Sarnia and Stratford to receive veterinary care. With most animals requiring multiple vet visits, this transport system is not only stressful for the animals, but is inefficient and causes a huge delay in getting our animals into new homes.”

Ryall said in order for the clinic to open alongside the rest of the campus, they need to be able to “put things together with the contractor and order the proper caging… the specific tools and stuff” by February.

As of Wednesday, there were 27 animals listed as adoptable but 147 waiting for veterinary care before becoming available for adoption, Humane Society London & Middlesex says.

View image in full screen Plans for the new Humane Society London & Middlesex campus, dubbed Old Oak Animal Campus. via hslm.ca

The society adds that London “is one of the last cities of its size in Canada” whose humane society lacks an onsite veterinary clinic.

“You can do the math however you want, but one way to look at it is if 140 businesses stepped forward and each contributed $2,500 this month, we’d reach our goal,” Ryall said, adding that donations can be made online.

Until the new campus is completed, the humane society continues to operate out of the same building it has been for over 120 years. The 9,980-square-foot building has capacity for 215 animals, HSLM says, but the new 37,000-square-foot campus will allow for them to “comfortably house” more than 400 animals. A total of $10 million in fundraising is required to complete the $21-million facility, Ryall said when the project broke ground in May 2022.