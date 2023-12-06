Alberta named ‘Fossil of the Day’ at COP28 by environmental groups

Send this page to someone via email

A global network of environmental groups is giving its satirical Fossil of the Day award to Alberta.

The Climate Action Network, which includes 2,000 organizations from around the world, bestowed the mock honour at the COP28 climate meetings in Dubai.

The groups say Alberta earned the award, in part, for coming to the meetings with an entourage of oil and gas executives, failing to inform Indigenous communities of leaks from an oilsands mine and pausing approvals for renewable energy.

The network says the award is rarely given to non-national governments.

BREAKING: International civil society just named #Alberta THE Fossil of the Day at #Cop28 for their bad behaviour at home. Alberta sent 100 delegates here to greenwash, mostly from oil and gas, just to be named an international embarrassment 🦖😬 #Albertasaurus pic.twitter.com/O4EAU9Wfbx — Emily Lowan (she/her) – At COP28 (@EmilyLowan) December 6, 2023

It says the rare exception was made because of Premier Danielle Smith’s particularly egregious actions.

Government spokespeople did not immediately respond to news of the award.