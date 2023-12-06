Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Alberta named ‘Fossil of the Day’ at COP28 by environmental groups

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2023 2:14 pm
Alberta is named Fossil of the Day on Dec. 6, 2023, by the Climate Action Network at COP28 in Dubai. View image in full screen
Alberta is named Fossil of the Day on Dec. 6, 2023, by the Climate Action Network at COP28 in Dubai. handout / Climate Action Network
A global network of environmental groups is giving its satirical Fossil of the Day award to Alberta.

The Climate Action Network, which includes 2,000 organizations from around the world, bestowed the mock honour at the COP28 climate meetings in Dubai.

The groups say Alberta earned the award, in part, for coming to the meetings with an entourage of oil and gas executives, failing to inform Indigenous communities of leaks from an oilsands mine and pausing approvals for renewable energy.

The network says the award is rarely given to non-national governments.

It says the rare exception was made because of Premier Danielle Smith’s particularly egregious actions.

Government spokespeople did not immediately respond to news of the award.

Click to play video: 'COP28: Alberta premier opposes new methane plan'
COP28: Alberta premier opposes new methane plan
© 2023 The Canadian Press

