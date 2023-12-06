Menu

Weather

Rainfall warnings continue for mountain passes in southeast B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 4:56 pm
A map showing weather warnings in southeast B.C. and parts of Alberta. View image in full screen
A map showing weather warnings in southeast B.C. and parts of Alberta. Environment Canada
Weather warnings are still in effect for highway passes in B.C.’s mountainous southeastern regions.

Since Monday, a soggy system from the Pacific has been slowly tracking eastward, dumping copious amounts of rain.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada said rain will again continue in the Kootenays while a cold front also continues to move eastward across the province and into Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: December 5, 2023'
Global Okanagan Weather: December 5, 2023

“In its wake, rain will change to snow tonight over Highway 3 and Thursday morning across Elk Valley,” said the national weather agency. “Please be advised that snowfall warnings may possibly be issued.”

For Highway 3, the forecast is calling for 20-40 mm of rain from Grand Forks to Creston (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass).

Trending Now

The Elk Valley, which includes Fernie and parts of Highway 3, will also see 20-40 mm of rain.

Just north of the Kootenays, snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of the Rocky Mountains on both sides of the B.C. and Alberta border.

For the Banff National Park area, up to 15 cm of snow is expected, with the heaviest amounts expected overnight before tapering on Thursday.

And along the southwest corner of Alberta, a winter storm watch is in effect, with snowfall possibly reaching 30 cm in higher terrain.

 

