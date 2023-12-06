Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Men’s and women’s USPORTS wrestling championships coming to U of G in 2024

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 6, 2023 2:21 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was almost 25 years ago that the University of Guelph hosted the first ever Canadian women’s wrestling championship.

It was announced on Wednesday that the U of G will again host the women’s along with the men’s national wrestling championships.

It will be the sixth time that the university will host the men’s championship. The last time it happened was in 1999, the same year as the inaugural women’s event, which was also the last time the university hosted it.

The University of Guelph also hosted the first ever men’s wrestling championship in 1973.

In a news release, U SPORTS chief sport officer Lisette Johnson-Stapley says the university has a long and storied history of wrestling and are excited to be returning to their roots.

Trending Now

The university’s director of athletics Scott McRoberts says they are thrilled to be welcoming the country’s best wrestlers to their facility.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2024 U SPORTS men’s and women’s wrestling championship will go Saturday March 2, 2024 at the Gryphons Athletics Centre.

More on Sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices