Crime

2 arrested after driver refuses to stop for police in Dauphin: Manitoba RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 2:05 pm
RCMP Dauphin detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Dauphin detachment. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in Dauphin, Man., after officers attempted to stop a vehicle.

RCMP officers on patrol attempted to stop the vehicle on Main Street Monday at approximately 4:45 p.m. After the driver refused to stop, the vehicle was being driven erratically, officers said.

Police issued an alert for officers to look out for the vehicle. A spike belt was set up along Highway 10, south of Onanole, leading to the vehicle falling into a ditch as it went over the belt.

Two occupants fled on foot after exiting. A woman was arrested a short distance away, while the male driver was tracked down by a police service dog.

The driver was arrested without incident, treated at the scene for exposure and remains in custody.

A 31-year-old man police said was wanted on several warrants faces several charges, including the operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

A 27-year-old woman faces charges related to resisting arrest and the possession of cocaine. She was released on an undertaking and is expected to return for an upcoming court date.

An investigation is ongoing.

Dauphin man killed in ATV crash with tree, Manitoba RCMP say
