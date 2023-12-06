Manitoba city faces moderate drought, residents asked to conserve water

Send this page to someone via email

A city in Manitoba has asked its residents to limit their water usage because drought conditions are limiting its supply.

Morden is now under a moderate drought warning, with the city aiming to reduce its peak water usage by 10 per cent. In a release on Tuesday, the city noted that the water supply is below average levels.

“It is important to be mindful of our water usage,” the release states. The city’s plan to handle such conditions is outlined under the Morden Drought Plan, which asks residents to limit water consumption.

This looks like shorter showers, fixing of leaky pipes, and reducing the use of outdoor watering activities, the release said.

The city highlights several tips, including:

Insulating pipes and faucets.

Collecting and using snowmelt.

Adjusting indoor heating.

Repair leaks promptly,

Avoiding unnecessary flushing of toilets.

Morden’s acting mayor, Gord Maddock, said that the city’s plan was drafted following drought conditions in 2021.

“This is the first time it’s happened since then. It’s unusual,” said Maddock. “Hopefully we get some moisture down the road and the lake refills.”

According to Maddock, the city relies on its lake water and–when needed–water flowing in from the Pembina Valley Water Cooperative. About 90 per cent of the supply is taken from Lake Minnewasta, a reservoir lake that is 1.4 kilometres long.

Right now, he’s worried about the lake of snow the city is receiving. He said even if there is snow in the forecast, it won’t melt until the spring making it difficult to replenish the lake’s supply.

“We’re just being careful trying to make sure that we don’t get into another severe situation… our population is growing. We’re going through water faster than back in the 80s, when I remember a couple of droughts (then),” he said.

Maddock said he hopes to work with province to ensure excess water that heads to the Red River, away from the city, can be held to provide Morden with an emergency reserve to help in times like this.

The notice of drought conditions follows a boil water advisory issued for residents in certain areas of the city: 9th St. South, Southdale Bay, Southdale St., Southpark St., and Grant Street.

The advisory notes that the city will be shutting off water service for maintenance or repair work in the areas on Dec. 6, which could compromise the safety of the water supply. Residents are asked to boil their water before using it for drinking, preparing beverages, preparing food, and brushing teeth.

More information on the advisory can be found online at www.mymorden.ca/news/boil-water-advisory.