Scott Milanovich named new head coach of Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have named Scott Milanovich the 27th head coach in team history.

He replaces Orlondo Steinauer, who stepped down Tuesday as head coach to become the club’s president of football operations.

The 50-year-old Milanovich joined the Ticats as a senior assistant coach this season and took over the offensive play calling duties in August after the team fired offensive coordinator Tommy Condell following a 3-6 start to the campaign.

“I want to thank Bob Young, Scott Mitchell, Orlondo Steinauer, Ed Hervey and Hamilton Sports Group for this opportunity,” Milanovich said. “There is an outstanding foundation in place and I’m excited to get to work and help bring a championship to Hamilton.”

0:57 Montreal Alouettes parade Grey Cup through downtown core

Milanovich has spent more than 20 years on the sidelines in various coaching positions, including five seasons as head coach of the Toronto Argonauts from 2012 to 2016. He won a Grey Cup in his rookie season as head coach in 2012 and was also named the Canadian Football League‘s Coach of the Year.

Story continues below advertisement

Before joining the Argonauts, Milanovich held various roles with the Montreal Alouettes over five seasons (2007-11) where he won two Grey Cups (’09, ’10) as the assistant head coach & offensive coordinator. He was named head coach of the Edmonton Elks in 2020 but that season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was the quarterbacks coach with the Calgary Stampeders in 2003. Milanovich also had coaching stints with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19), and Indianapolis Colts (2021-22).

"We're always trying to be innovative, creative. We're trying to be better in all facets." President of Football Operations, @Coach22O, speaks to media following the club's new Football Operations structure. FULL VIDEO:

📺| https://t.co/DIlJIXrISo#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/WuD5GQ8dif — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) December 5, 2023

“First and foremost, Scott is an outstanding person and a proven Head Coach in the CFL,” Steinauer said. “He did an outstanding job with us last year when he took on an expanded role and we know his leadership will bring tremendous value to our organization. We’re looking forward to the 2024 season and we’re excited that Scott and his family will continue to be a part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Scott is a proven winner, who brings a tremendous pedigree to our organization,” Ed Hervey said. “He will continue to be a tremendous asset to our football staff and we’re thrilled that he and his family have chosen to remain in Hamilton.”