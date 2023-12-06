Edmonton police investigate shooting outside Kingsway Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting and carjacking in the parking lot outside Kingsway Mall on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. Police said one person was shot and a vehicle was then carjacked from the mall parking lot.

A spokesperson for Edmonton police told Global News the suspect fled in the stolen vehicle to an area near 118 Avenue and 101 Street, “where he entered a traffic circle at high speed and collided with a building.”

The driver, a man, was taken into custody.

A firearm was located inside the stolen vehicle.

Edmonton police said the shooting victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.