Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police investigate shooting outside Kingsway Mall

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 10:44 am
Edmonton police investigate a shooting and carjacking outside Kingsway Mall Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a shooting and carjacking outside Kingsway Mall Tuesday night. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting and carjacking in the parking lot outside Kingsway Mall on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. Police said one person was shot and a vehicle was then carjacked from the mall parking lot.

A spokesperson for Edmonton police told Global News the suspect fled in the stolen vehicle to an area near 118 Avenue and 101 Street, “where he entered a traffic circle at high speed and collided with a building.”

The driver, a man, was taken into custody.

A firearm was located inside the stolen vehicle.

Edmonton police said the shooting victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'Safety concerns raised after several attacks at Coliseum LRT attack in Edmonton'
Safety concerns raised after several attacks at Coliseum LRT attack in Edmonton
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices