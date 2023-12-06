Menu

Economy

Montreal home sales in November edged down from year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2023 9:24 am
What can cause home values to drop ?
From too much carpeting to unfinished renovations, there are many factors that can negatively influence the price of your house. But there are things homeowners can do to mitigate the downsides. Residential and commercial real estate broker Nick Markou joins Global’s Laura Casella – Nov 16, 2023
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales in November edged down one per cent compared with the same month last year.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 2,664, down from 2,700 in November 2022.

Single-family home sales totalled 1,329, down from 1,451 a year earlier, while condominium sales amounted to 1,051, up from 1,040 in the same month last year.

Plex sales rose to 282 for November, compared with 208 sales of the small income properties a year earlier.

Active listings for November rose 11 per cent compared with a year ago to 17,715, while new listings rose three per cent to 4,787.

The association says the median price of a single family home was $539,700, up from $520,000 a year ago, while the median price for a condominium was $395,275, up from $380,000. The median price for a plex was $731,250, up from $715,000 in November 2022.

Protesters demand resignation of Quebec Housing Minister Duranceau
© 2023 The Canadian Press

