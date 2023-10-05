Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Montreal home sales in September up 9% from year ago, says brokers’ association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2023 10:29 am
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal home sales in September rose nine per cent compared with a year ago, but remained below the historic average for the time of year. Real estate signage showing a home for sale is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal. View image in full screen
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal home sales in September rose nine per cent compared with a year ago, but remained below the historic average for the time of year. Real estate signage showing a home for sale is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal home sales in September rose nine per cent compared with a year ago, but remained below the historic average for the time of year.

The association says home sales in Montreal totalled 2,738 in September, up from 2,514 in the same month last year.

Single-family home sales totalled 1,391, up from 1,324 a year ago, while condominium sales amounted to 1,068, up from 944 in September 2022. Plex sales came in at 276, up from 245 a year earlier.

Click to play video: 'Growing push to include ‘climate risk’ ratings when listing a home for sale'
Growing push to include ‘climate risk’ ratings when listing a home for sale

Active listings totalled 16,398 in September, up 10 per cent from 14,916, while new listings for the month fell two per cent to 5,872, compared with 5,984 a year earlier.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The median price of a single-family home in Montreal was $549,000, up three per cent from a year ago, while the median condominium price was $402,000, up six per cent.

The median plex price was $730,000, up seven per cent from a year ago.

Click to play video: 'How a new Montreal real-estate project is building green'
How a new Montreal real-estate project is building green
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices