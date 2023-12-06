Menu

Crime

Body of missing Sharbot Lake man found, arrest made for murder: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 9:35 am
OPP say they have recovered the body of Kevin Camilleri of Sharbot Lake. A Central Frontenac Township man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Camilleri's disappearance in mid-November. View image in full screen
OPP say they have recovered the body of Kevin Camilleri of Sharbot Lake. A Central Frontenac Township man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Camilleri's disappearance in mid-November. OPP
OPP say a first-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with the reported disappearance of a man from Sharbot Lake, Ont., in mid-November.

Central Frontenac OPP say Kevin Camilleri, 59, was first reported missing on Nov. 16. Sharbot Lake is about 75 kilometres north of Kingston.

Over a week later, OPP announced its criminal investigation branch had taken over the case.

On Dec. 2, police announced they made an arrest in Camilleri’s disappearance.

Sebastian Johnston, 29, of Central Frontenac Township, was charged with first-degree murder. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Kingston on Dec. 7.

On Tuesday evening, OPP announced that Camilleri’s body had been located by officers and the OPP’s emergency response team.

Story continues below advertisement

No details were provided on where the search was, and police say the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

